Bobby Lashley Still Not Medically Cleared, Despite WrestleMania Plans

WrestleMania 38 is just one week away, but Bobby Lashley‘s status for the event remains unclear.

Lashley has been out of action since January’s Royal Rumble. The Almighty captured the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar (with help from Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns), but he suffered a shoulder injury during the match and hasn’t wrestled since.

The shoulder injury was so bad that it was feared that Lashley would require major surgery. That procedure never took place. WWE officials have been making plans for Lashley at WrestleMania. He’s slated to face Omos at the event, if he’s healthy.

The fact that WWE has yet to announce Lashley vs. Omos this late in the game says a lot about where things stand. As of this week, Lashley is not medically cleared to wrestle, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In the event that Bobby Lashley is not cleared over the next several days, WWE will have to act on contingency plans for Omos.

