Bray Wyatt Confirms Nixed WWE 2K22 Storyline Featuring ‘The Shiend’

Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt has confirmed a nixed storyline for the new WWE 2K22 video game that would have seen Dana Brooke becoming ‘The Shiend.’

There had been a rumor going around recently that the current 24/7 champion was supposed to join forces with the Eater Of Worlds before his release from the promotion.

According to the leaks, Brooke was to be possessed by Rotunda’s character. This would have led to her becoming the female version of The Fiend, dubbed The Shiend.

However, the now-former WWE star responded to these claims on Twitter. He revealed that the whole thing was an angle that was originally planned for the 2K22 video game:

Not true. That was the angle for the video game — Windham (@Windham6) March 22, 2022

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract in July last year. This ended his 12 year-long stint with the promotion which included multiple world title reigns.

He has mostly been away from wrestling since his departure from the Vince McMahon-owned promotion. Rotunda had talks with Impact Wrestling but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement

There has been complete silence about his future in the industry since then. The former WWE star is currently busy filming a horror movie. He doesn’t seem to have any immediate plans to make a wrestling return.