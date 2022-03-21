Bret Hart Looks To Be In Great Shape Amid Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart looks to be in excellent physical shape these days.

The Hitman posted a photo on Sunday with members of the NHL’s Calgary Flames. The photo was posted on March 20th, which happens to be the 28th anniversary of his legendary match with Owen and WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania X.

The Excellence of Execution has dealt with various health setbacks in recent years, but you’d never know that based on the way he looks today.

Bret Hart & FTR

At 64 years old, Hart’s days in the ring are long behind him. However, he still has a lot to offer as an on-screen personality.

Wrestling fans are on high alert that he could be appearing for All Elite Wrestling in the months ahead.

AEW tag team FTR recently fired Tully Blanchard on their manager. Since then, there have been several hints that Bret Hart will be filling that role.

Dax Harwood of FTR considers Bret Hart to be his role model and mentor. “Without Bret, there is no FTR, no Revival, no Scott Dawson, no Dax Harwood. I am what I am, because he was what he was.” After FTR dumped Tully, Dax publicly reached out to Bret to see if he’s available.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, we saw another reference to Bret Hart filling in as FTR’s new manager. During a backstage segment with FTR and the Young Bucks, the Bucks said it doesn’t matter if FTR’s new manager is “the best there is,” a not-so-subtle reference to The Best There Is, The Best There Was and the Best There Ever Will Be.

Bret Hart & AEW

AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments will begin in early May. Bret Hart has yet not been linked to AEW’s work with the Owen Hart Foundation, but there’s no question his involvement, in any capacity, would be a tremendous asset.

Bret Hart has appeared for AEW once before. He attended the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view to unveil the AEW World Championship, which was won later that night by fellow Canadian, Chris Jericho.

(AEW)

If Bret Hart does decide to join AEW as FTR’s manager, this would be a surprise turn of events. As recently as December, he expressed reluctancy to managing anybody on television. You can read more on that story below: