Bret Hart Shares Tribute to Scott Hall

WWE legend Bret Hart has shared his tribute to Scott Hall.

During their time in the then WWF, Hart and Hall as Razor Ramon had several matches against each other. The most notable match was Hart’s successful WWE Championship defense against Hall at Royal Rumble on Jan. 24, 1993.

Wrestling fans and legends like Hulk Hogan have paid their respects to Hall after passing away at 63 on Mar. 14. After learning of his passing, Hart shared his tribute on Facebook about his former rival and reflected on the working conditions they faced in their careers.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Hall. I wasn’t very close with Scott in his later years, but upon reflection, I can flashback to many happy and fun memories of the days when he was my friend. I think Scott carried many heavy crosses long before I ever knew him. He was a good friend to Owen long before he became Razor Ramon. Wrestling life can be so much fun, and at the same time, it can take all you have at the same time,” said Hart.

Bret Hart on the Work Conditions during his Era

Professional wrestling is a challenging job to have. Wrestlers have shared stories about the working conditions and struggle to balance family life throughout the decades. Hart reflected on their working conditions, including Hall, in their careers in the post.

“…We’ve lost so many wrestlers from my era, and this is just one more to a list that’s far too long. I won’t blame anyone thing, but I do believe that if the days of wrestling 300 days a year had been kinder and more considerate if we could’ve been home with our loved ones more, many of my old friends and brothers would still be here,” said Hart.

Hart has also shared on Facebook that his niece Tanya Hart has passed away. She is the daughter of Smith Hart. He shared that she had a difficult life but is at peace now.

SEScoops sends our condolences to The Hart and Hall families.