Brian Gewirtz: The Rock Could Probably Return For A WWE Match

Brian Gewirtz has played a key role in The Rock‘s success dating back to their time in WWE and he feels “The Great One” has at least one more match in him.

It’s well-known by now that The Rock is busy. He’s Hollywood’s biggest star and is always in demand. He has found a way to take some time off for WWE appearances and even wrestled John Cena in back-to-back WrestleMania events.

Finally, The Rock Has Come Back?

During an interview with TV Insider, Brian Gewirtz said that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of The Rock making his return to the squared circle.

“I sometimes learn of Dwayne’s wrestling aspirations the way everyone else does: through his social media posts. There are so many factors that go into Dwayne’s appearance in terms of a WWE ring. Between his movie schedule and health.

“Infamously at WrestleMania against John Cena, it resulted in some pretty horrific injuries that required surgery and the delaying of the Hercules movie at the time. I also know this is a passion and business he was born into and born with. That never truly goes away.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen the guy lately, but he is in pretty good shape. I think he could probably do it if push came to shove. I think it comes down to what he wants to do and when. It comes down to what Dwayne wants to do. I’m sure WWE would be more than happy to have him.”

Of course, WWE is hoping to pull off a match between The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in 2023. Whether or not they can pull it off remains to be seen. To many, it would be the biggest match the wrestling industry has seen in quite some time.