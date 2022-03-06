Brock Lesnar Reveals Advice For Young Wrestlers

Brock Lesnar is one of the best if not the best professional wrestlers of the current era. His advice to young talents is not to do what everyone is doing and focus on storytelling more than the moves.

The Beast Incarnate has been doing media rounds to promote WWE’s Live Event from Madison Square Garden. He spoke to Newsday in the spree.

When asked if he will be willing to mentor young talents, Lesnar claimed that over the years he has helped talents that have caught his eyes. Though according to him, some of the young stars don’t have the same work ethic anymore:

“Some of these young kids nowadays, they’re so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don’t know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore.”

‘They Need To Do Something Different’

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar then explained the younger wrestlers need to differentiate themselves from the rest if they want to be successful in the business:

“They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn’t just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know.

This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don’t. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler.”

Apart from this, Lesnar also discussed his MSG match with Goldberg at WrestleMania XX, beating The Rock to become the youngest WWE champion and more.