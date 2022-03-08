Brock Lesnar Looks Back On “Foolish” Decision Attempting Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19

Brock Lesnar admits that he had a lapse in judgment when he attempted to land a shooting star press at WrestleMania XIX.

On March 30, 2003, Lesnar headlined the “Grandest Stage of Them All.” He challenged Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship. Lesnar won the match but he certainly didn’t walk away unscathed.

At one point during the match, Brock attempted to do the Shooting Star Press. While he landed the move frequently during his time at Ohio Valley Wrestling, Lesnar put on a significant amount of muscle since that time period.

It also didn’t help that Kurt Angle was quite far when Lesnar went up the top turnbuckle for the move.

Brock attempted the move and fell short, landing awkwardly on his head and neck.

Brock Lesnar Reflects On Shooting Star Press Mishap

Brock Lesnar was able to avoid a serious injury on that night but it doesn’t make the decision any less “foolish” as he puts it. Here’s what “The Beast” said about the near-disastrous botch on The Michael Kay Show (h/t Fightful).

“That was foolish on my behalf. You get people, producers, and people higher up in the company; they always want this WrestleMania moment, which would be fantastic. So I would practice it the night before. I was doing it in OVW when I was being trained. I’m 310 pounds, 6’3″, doing a front backflip off the top, hitting guys, and winning matches. Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, bless his soul; you don’t need to do that. Stop doing that.

“Thankfully, I didn’t break my neck or anything. I shouldn’t have done it. I finished the match, had a concussion. Thankfully, that was the worst of it. Kurt helped me through and was talking to me. He should have rolled me over and pinned me, went off script.”