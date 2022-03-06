Brock Lesnar Praises Roman Reigns: “I See A F**king Star”

Roman Reigns can be considered the arch-rival of Brock Lesnar. The two have had many chapters in their rivalry and it doesn’t seem like it’s gonna end anytime soon.

However, despite their differences, The Beast Incarnate recognizes the talent of the Tribal Chief. According to him, the Universal champion has the ‘it’ factor.

Brock was asked about Roman and their upcoming WrestleMania 38 match during an interview with New York Post. He said that he sees a superstar in the Head of The Table:

“I see a f–king superstar, I see I guy who came into his own and is a real threat as person and as a character. … Roman has the It factor, has had it.” said Brock Lesnar, “It’s exciting to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about this match.”

Lesnar also talked about his current character. The WWE champion claimed that it’s the extension of his real-life self: “This is the real Brock Lesnar, I’m a country hillbilly f–k, and that’s who I’m am. I grew up the same way.”

Apart from this, the former UFC star discussed how he considered himself to be retired from wrestling after WrestleMania 36 and explained what brought him back.