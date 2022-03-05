Brock Lesnar Retired in 2020, But Returned For the Money

Brock Lesnar’s contract ended in 2020, and he wanted to retire. However, the money was too good to refuse.

Following Brock Lesnar’s loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, he disappeared from television throughout the pandemic. Brock lost the WWE Championship to Drew, and then we didn’t see him on our screens again until SummerSlam 2021.

Many assumed that he was gone because there were no crowds. It now appears that Brock had retired.

Lesnar Considered Himself Retired

Brock has now come out and said that he believed himself to be retired after his match with McIntyre.

Lesnar appeared on the Michael Kay Show and was asked about how much longer he plans to wrestle for. The current and seven-time WWE Champion said, “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.'”

Naturally, Brock was then asked what brought him back. He responded by laughing and saying, “Cha-ching.”

What an awesome convo with the Beast … enjoy this piece for now pic.twitter.com/nt8BbJSoTx — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 4, 2022

Since his SummerSlam return, Brock has been regularly highlighted on WWE TV on both RAW and SmackDown. He is now scheduled to defend his WWE Championship on March 5 at a Madison Square Garden live event.

Brock won the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. Therefore, Brock is also scheduled to have a Title vs. Title Unification Match at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns in the Night 2 main event slot.

Listen to Brock Lesnar’s appearance on the Michael Kay show:

H/T to Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription