Brock Lesnar Wanted a Dream Match with New Generation Megastar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently revealed to SmackDown Superstar Natalya that he wanted to have a dream match with her uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart.

Speaking to the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast, Natalya revealed discussions backstage with the Beast Incarnate, saying that Lesnar vs Hart was a dream match of his.

“I like to go to Brock for advice and he does know what he’s talking about” Natalya revealed during the interview.

“He told me a dream match for him would’ve been to wrestle Bret Hart” the daughter of Jim Neidhart continued.

“We were talking last week and he said that would’ve been a dream match because I told him how much Bret was a fan of his work. I think Brock is awesome” Nattie concluded.

Brock Lesnar vs Bret Hart

Obviously, Bret Hart vs Brock Lesnar is not a match that could ever happen, but it is certainly an intriguing prospect.

Many other performers have listed Hart as their dream opponent, with the likes of CM Punk heaping even more praise on ‘The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be’ in recent months.

Kurt Angle has said in the past that he wishes he could’ve had a match with the Hall of Famer, and Hart himself reciprocated the idea in his autobiography.

