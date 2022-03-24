Chris Jericho Apparently Confirms Cody Rhodes’ Status

The wrestling world has been buzzing about the future of Cody Rhodes for the past few weeks. Chris Jericho has now apparently confirmed his contractual status.

The former AEW world champion recently welcomed trademark attorney Mike Dockins as a guest on his Talk Is Jericho podcast. Dockins handles trademark issues for many professional wrestlers including in AEW.

During the episode, Jericho discussed how he is able to keep his name wherever he goes because he owns the trademark for the same. He also apparently confirmed that Rhodes is back in WWE:

“I’m pulling back the curtain a little bit on the wrestling business, you’re gonna discover how I’ve been able to be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where I wrestle.

You’ll hear how Danhausen gets to keep his name and gimmick from promotion to promotion.” said Chris Jericho, “How Cody got to reclaim Rhodes from WWE even though he’s back in WWE…”

WWE has been teasing the return of the former TNT champion for the last few weeks. Reports suggest that he has already signed a new contract with the company.

Seth Rollins is expected to face Rhodes in a match at WrestleMania. At this point it’s only a matter of time before we see the former Legacy member back in a WWE arena.

Thanks to WrestlingNews for the quotes