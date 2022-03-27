Lana’s Movie With Bruce Willis Won a Razzie Award

Former WWE Superstar Lana’s movie Cosmic Sin won a Razzie Award. That’s not a good thing.

Lana (C.J. Perry) appeared in the film alongside Hollywood legend Bruce Willis. The Die Hard and Sixth Sense star has become somewhat of a meme for churning out a staggering number of “B-movies” each year.

Willis makes so many movies that the latest Razzie Awards has an entire category dedicated to, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.”

That category had eight nominees, including:

American Seige

Apex

Cosmic Sin (Winner)

Deadlock

Fortress

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Out of Death

Survive the Game

How bad was Cosmic Sin? It currently has a 3% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which puts it into “so bad, it’s good” territory.

At the end of the day, Bruce Willis is cashing huge paychecks for these films. Lana is building her acting portfolio, which will help her land future roles. Her next project, a sci-fi movie WolfLike, is currently in production.

Lana was released from WWE in June 2021 after eight years with the company. Her husband, Miro, is signed with All Elite Wrestling.