CM Punk Beats MJF In Dog Collar Match At AEW Revolution

match. Punk wrapped the chain around his knee and hit him in the face.

Punk with a tombstone on the apron. MJF hit a superplex through thumbtacks. After Wardlow couldn’t find the diamond ring, Punk hit the GTS on MJF, who landed in thumbtacks. Wardlow placed the diamond ring on the mat and left. Punk with a right hand while wearing the ring for the win.

Calling back to his ROH days, @CMPunk is walking out to his old theme, ‘Miseria Cantare’ by @AFI!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/UwFXJILJfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

.@The_MJF with nowhere to run or hide as @CMPunk ruthlessly takes the chain to his back! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/VhatSqYiFa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

The back of @CMPunk already marked up here in this #DogCollar match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/d87xR233sT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

These two stars have been feuding since after November’s Full Gear show. Punk had to go through the majority of MJF’s Pinnacle stable to get to MJF. Their first match took place in Chicago on February 2 in the main event of Dynamite where MJF won thanks to Wardlow giving him the diamond ring and hitting Punk in the face.

The following week, MJF said that he would give him a rematch should he find a friend that wasn’t Darby Allin or Sting and defeat FTR in a match. Punk ended up teaming with Jon Moxley to get the win and ultimately the rematch.

Punk came up with the gimmick for the match as MJF constantly references Roddy Piper so he thought of Piper’s famous Dog Collar Match with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine.