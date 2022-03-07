CM Punk Takes Shot At Goldberg

CM Punk won a hard-fought dog collar match against MJF during the Revolution PPV. He let himself loose in the post-show media scrum and didn’t pull any punches back.

During the talk, Punk took some shots at the former Universal champion Goldberg, for injuring Bret Hart and effectively ending his career:

“I love Bret Hart, His career was cut short [by Goldberg], and it’s a god damn tragedy because there are people who go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars. That should have been Bret.”

CM Punk, who himself had left wrestling at one point, mentioned how he is super grateful for his second chance in AEW. He claimed that he would give it up to Bret in a heartbeat because he loves Hart that much:

“I just feel super fortunate and grateful that I got a second chance, I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret. I just love that mother f**er so much. He’s the greatest of all time.”

It’s worth noting here that Goldberg’s contract with WWE expired after his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. As far as we know, he is now a free agent.

Apart from this, CM Punk also commented on Tony Khan purchasing ROH and he got emotional talking about it. You can check out Punk’s reaction here.