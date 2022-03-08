Colby Covington Is Interested In WWE After His UFC Career

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Colby talked about the possibility of heading to the WWE after his UFC career ends.

Colby Covington’s UFC Career

It is not uncommon for MMA stars and professional wrestlers to cross over. Some of the most notable stars to do this have been Ken Shamrock, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar. They have all shown a plausible journey to professional wrestling from MMA. Many even begin to incorporate that into their in-ring style.

The former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington seems to be the next person to make that leap from MMA to wrestling. Colby has been a major star of the UFC for many years. He recently defeated Jorge Masvidal this past Saturday, via decision. He is currently #1 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Colby’s Interest In Working In WWE

Colby has made his interest in professional wrestling known many times before. Colby has an extensive history in ameatur wrestling as he qualified for the NCAA Wrestling tournament twice. He also was able to achieve All-American honors.

Colby spoke with Sports Illustrated and said, “I’d love to cross over and come into the WWE, but I love being a UFC fighter. I love fighting; it’s my passion and what I was born and put on this earth to do. After my career with the UFC is done, WWE is something I’d love to dabble in.”

Covington On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Career

Covington also spoke highly about one of the recent MMA to pro wrestling conversions, Ronda Rousey. He even revealed that he believes she will be one of the best WWE wrestlers for many years.

“Ronda Rousey has really impressed me [in WWE]. Her promo game has come on strong. She’s just a true entertainer. She knows how to put on a show for a crowd. She is the baddest woman in combat sports.

Look at her track record—she’s a trendsetter. The things she did in the UFC are unheard of. I’m a big fan of Ronda Rousey and I love the way she competes. I think she’s going to be the best WWE wrestler for a long time to come,” Covington says.

Ronda Rousey recently made her return to WWE. She will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.