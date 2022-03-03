DDP Discusses His New Netflix Project, “Change or Die”

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has another new project in the works.

Earlier this week, Guardians of Justice hit netflix, a live action super hero show with DDP on board doing voice work. The synopsis reads:

“The alien superhero MARVELOUS MAN has kept the earth at peace for 40 years. But when a devastating secret and its tragic consequences throws our world into chaos, it’s up to Marvelous Man’s bitter, violent lieutenant KNIGHT HAWK and idealistic do-gooder THE SPEED to stop nuclear war. A dark satire of the superhero genre, Guardians of Justice mixes live action with traditional animation, claymation, cut out paper animation, and 8-bit video game footage in a kaleidoscope of pop art insanity.”

Change or Die

According to DDP, he has another new show in the works. On the latest episode of his DDP Snake Pit podcat, the former WCW Champion discussed his new project, Change or Die.

The docu-series will feature everyday people moving in with him an an effort to turn their lives around. The show already began shooting in the Atlanta area.

“Jake moved into my place in the Accountability Crib,” said Page. “I rented it after everybody got out because I bought another place. I asked my renters to leave so we can go back in there because we have six bedrooms there.

He continued, “So we’re gonna bring five people into the house and try to help them through this journey. It will end up on a major cable network or who knows, maybe primetime. It’s gonna be really educational.”

DDP described Change or Die as a cross between The Biggest Loser, The Apprentice and Fear Factor.

SEScoops will keep you updated when there is more information available about Change or Die.Netflix.