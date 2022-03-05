Watch: Former WWE Star Returns To AEW During Rampage

Erick Redbeard, better known to WWE fans as former Wyatt Family member Eric Rowan made his return to AEW programming during this week’s episode of Rampage.

The Friday night show featured matches such as a triple threat for the TNT championship and a qualifier for the face of the Revolution ladder match.

The final segment of the night saw Pac and Penta Oscuro confronting the House of Black in the ring. This is when Redbeard made his return to the company.

The former WWE star aligned himself with the members of the Death Triangle. The segment broke out into a fight with his arrival and Erick took out several security guards.

AEW later confirmed that Eric Redbeard will team up with Pac and Penta to face The House of Black in a trios match at the AEW Revolution Buy In Show this Sunday.

Redbeard previously made an appearance for AEW during the ‘Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life’ tribute show back in December 2020. He protected members of the Dark Order from an attack by Wardlow.

It’s unknown whether Erick has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. It looks more likely that this will be a one-off appearance for the former champion.