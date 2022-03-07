AEW Tag Team FTR Taking Independent Bookings

FTR is one of the top tag teams in AEW and they are broadening their horizons.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions and current AAA Tag Team Titleholders have announced on social media that they are now taking independent bookings. Dax Harwood issued the statement and said the team’s decision boils down to the desire to leave a legacy.

Of course, FTR will remain in AEW as the promotion allows talents to take bookings with other companies as long as there isn’t a scheduling conflict.

Here’s the statement from Dax:

“All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but JUST wrestling isn’t enough. We’ve talked on countless interviews about how important leaving a legacy is to the two of us.

“When speaking of ‘legacy,’ it’s not just a buzz word; we absolutely mean it. To leave that legacy, and to prove we’re what all of our heroes and peers say, we have to wrestle the best teams in the world. At the end of the day, when it’s all over, we want all of our fans to proudly be able to say ‘FTR was the best.’

“In saying that, we’ve decided to take a select few independent bookings. Our agent handling our wrestling match bookings will be completely separate from our agent who handles our appearance bookings. We will work closely with that agent and the specific promoter to pick the best teams to wrestle, so we can put on the best matches for the fans.

“We LOVE wrestling and we’re extremely excited about the match possibilities we can have in the future. Cash & I hope we can continue to build on the legacy we’ve carved out for ourselves.”

The statement may not come as a surprise to some. After all, FTR made an appearance at ROH‘s Final Battle event back in late 2021 to confront The Briscoes. This was months before Tony Khan purchased the promotion.