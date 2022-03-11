Hulk Hogan Staying Retired After 23 Surgeries in the Past Decade

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan wishes he could have a retirement match, but unfortunately that ship has sailed.

The Hulkster appeared on the Two Man Power Trip podcast this week and said “forget it” when asked if we could see him compete one last time.

“No, no, no, no, no,” said Hogan.

The 68-year-old grappler gave his body to the sport of professional wrestling. Hogan detailed some of the health issues and medical procedures that he’s had to endure.

“In the last 10 years, I’ve had 23 surgeries, 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees.. forget it.”

If not for his physical condition, he’d be up for it. “If I was healthy, shoot.. yeah, man, all day long,” he added.

Hulk Hogan’s Dream “Retirement Match”

Hypothetically, if he were to wrestle one more match, Hogan sees two WWE Superstars that he could draw big money with. Not surprisingly, it’s the two men who are main eventing WrestleMania 38.

“The first one I’m trying to pick off would be Roman, then I’d like to get to Brock, but good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I get done with that.”

Hogan gave a little more thought to the prospect of wrestling Brock Lesnar again. He then came to his senses and joked, “I don’t need no rematch with Brock. I’m good!”

At this stage, if you want to see Hulk Hogan in the ring against Roman Reigns, your best bet is playing the new WWE 2K22 video game.

Listen to Hulk Hogan’s appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast: