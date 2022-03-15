Hulk Hogan Pays Emotional Tribute To Scott Hall (Video)

Wrestling lost one of the most influential people in the history of the business with the passing of Scott Hall. The original bad guy was taken off life support on Monday afternoon and he passed away later in the day. The wrestling world has poured out tributes for the late legend since the news broke out. Hulk Hogan, who lived many of Hall’s career highlights beside him, also paid an emotional tribute to his friend.

The Hulkster gave a speech at his Hogan’s Hangout bar in Tampa, Florida. He mentioned how Hall took care of him and taught him how to be a bad guy. When everyone thought Hulkamania was dead, it was Hall who resurrected him. Hulk claimed that he has nothing but love for his nWo teammate:

“Hey yo. Thank you guys for being here. A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away. Scott Hall. So in Jesus name I pray, thank you God for taking care of my brother.” said Hulk Hogan, “He took care of me when I was down and out and everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me, he put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t even explain it to you.

Hogan continued, “He had a bunch of faults but he was a good guy. I just wanna everyone know here that he’s in our thoughts and prayers tonight. He just passed. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here. Bad times don’t last but bad guys do. For the original bad guy that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood how to be a bad guy. I got nothing but love 4 life, brother.”