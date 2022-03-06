IMPACT Wrestling Star a Free Agent Following Sacrifice

A top IMPACT Wrestling star has reportedly become a free agent following the Sacrifice event on Saturday 5th March.

Fightful Select reported that Jake Something has now left the company, with his original contract being up at the end of February.

The site noted: “Fightful reported recently that Jake’s deal was up at the end of February, which was true, but there was one outstanding date remaining on the contract.

“Despite the deal being set to expire, IMPACT put him in a top spot in an X-Division title match for Sacrifice, which is slated to be his last date with the company as of now” it was also revealed.

Fightful also revealed that as of writing that no deal had been reached, and that Jake was not scheduled to be at the Sunday television tapings for the company.

Jake Something now a Free Agent

Jake Something has reportedly left the company on good terms, and that he would “likely be welcomed back.”

Josh Alexander appeared at the end of the Sacrifice event and revealed that he had re-signed with the company. There’s a good chance that we could see Something also re-sign in the coming weeks unless there is a deal waiting for him from the likes of WWE, NJPW or AEW.

We do not currently know if Jake Something has any open offers on the table from other promotions, but we will update you on the story as and when it becomes apparent.