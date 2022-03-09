Wednesday, March 9, 2022
John Cena Reacts To Steve Austin’s WrestleMania Announcement

By Anutosh Bajpai
John Cena on SmackDown

Everyone is excited about Stone Cold Steve Austin coming to WrestleMania. This includes the 16-time world champion John Cena as well.

The Cenation Leader replied to the Texas Rattlesnake’s big announcement on Twitter. He mentioned how he never thought he would see this:

“Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania!!!!” wrote John Cena

For those who don’t know, Kevin Owens had been taking shots at the state of Texas for the last few weeks. Reports suggested that it will lead to an angle between Owens and Steve Austin at Mania from Dallas.

The former Universal champion finally called out the Attitude Era star directly on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He invited him to be part of the KO Show at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Steve Austin replied to it yesterday. He didn’t say that he will be wrestling a match but Stone Cold did promise to ‘open up one last can of whoop ass’ on Owens.

John Cena himself doesn’t seem very likely to appear on the Show of Shows this year. This tweet shows that he will at least be enjoying the show as a fan from home.

Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
