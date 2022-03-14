Kamille: I’m Not The Biggest Fan Of The ‘Forbidden Door’

Kamille discusses the ‘forbidden door’ and possible matches in other promotions.

Kamille & The ‘Forbidden Door’

The current NWA Women’s Champion Kamille is no stranger to the ‘forbidden door’. In the past, she has shown up on AEW Dynamite before when she confronted Leyla Hirsch who was her NWA EmPowerrr opponent.

Kamille tends to have the overwhelming power advantage over her opponents. However, fans have begun to wonder what could happen if she challenged another powerhouse, specifically Jade Cargill.

Kamille recently was asked about the possibility of a match with the current TBS Champion on the Battleground podcast.

“That would definitely interest me. To be honest, and this might be controversial or people think I’m crapping on stuff, I’m not the biggest fan of the forbidden door and how open it’s been lately. Contracts are contracts for a reason. People should stay at companies for a reason. If not, why have contracts? If everyone can go everywhere. It’s been taken away the specialness of [appearing for a different company] when it happens. I wish we’d pull back a little bit and everyone stay at the company for a little while. Then, imagine something like that if no one has been switched around for a while.

How big a deal it would be because I do get all the time ‘Kamille and Jade, that’s what I want to see.’ How would I fare against her? I think I’d fare very well. She played college basketball, I played college softball. We have that athlete’s mindset to win and do whatever it takes to win. It’d be an interesting matchup and I definitely think people would be tuning in to watch,” Kamille said.

What’s Next For Kamille & Jade Cargill?

Cargill is undefeated with her record being 29-0. She defeated Tay Conti at AEW Revolution and then went on to issue an open challenge. Cargill recently had a back-and-forth on Twitter with Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, which teased a possible match up between the two of them.

Kamille will be defending her NWA Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Chelsea Green and Kylie Rae at NWA Crockett Cup.

