Kevin Nash Thanks Bret Hart For His Tribute To Scott Hall

Kevin Nash has expressed gratitude to Bret Hart for his tribute to Scott Hall.

Hall passed away on March 14, 2022 due to complications from hip replacement surgery. He was 63 years old. Hall will be remembered for his Razor Ramon character in WWE as well as helping start the New World Order in WCW.

The wrestling world has reacted to the news of Hall’s passing with warm messages. Bret “The Hitman” Hart had one of those messages on Instagram, expressing his sadness over the situation. He also said he wishes the road life wasn’t as rigorous because he feels it might’ve saved the lives of many of his peers.

“…We’ve lost so many wrestlers from my era, and this is just one more to a list that’s far too long. I won’t blame anyone thing, but I do believe that if the days of wrestling 300 days a year had been kinder and more considerate if we could’ve been home with our loved ones more, many of my old friends and brothers would still be here,” said Hart.

Kevin Nash Responds To Bret Hart

Kevin Nash responded to Bret Hart in the comment section of his post. “Big Daddy Cool” agrees with Bret’s opinion on the rough road life.

Bret Hart’s tribute to Scott Hall was heartbreaking and classy enough but now I see that Kevin Nash responded and I’m crying pic.twitter.com/qNdy0BWx4B — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) March 16, 2022

“We just had this conversation. I agree 100% the meat grinder hasn’t been kind to the crews that ran 300 plus days. The mental and physical pain of those years scar hard and deep but the men that I shared my life with were such a special breed and many life-long friends. Thank you for the kind words about Scott. I love you Bret honored to call you my friend.”

Nash and Hall were good friends and even formed “The Kliq.” Few can deny that the two changed the game in 1996 when they left WWE in favor of WCW.