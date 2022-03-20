Kidd Bandit Plans to Go “Super Saiyan God” at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch

Rising independent wrestling star Kidd Bandit hopes to impress at Game Changer Wrestling: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch.

After starting their career last year, Bandit has become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling scene. The star has also competed for All Elite Wrestling twice only months into their career. “The Protagonist of Professional Wrestling” is having success in their profession, but it came after years of hardship.

I recently had the chance to speak one on one with Kidd Bandit. Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

Kidd Bandit Early Life in the Philippines

Growing up in the Philippines, Bandit had a challenging upbringing. Their mom struggled financially, and their dad worked overseas. While still a kid and in school, Bandit sold cigarettes to earn money.

“…I wanted to be a wrestler, but when you are a kid living in poverty, you didn’t really have dreams,” said Bandit. They continued, “… I attended a catholic school for a bunch of rich kids because I was smart enough to get into the school, but I didn’t have the funds. My mom scrapped by. She did what she could. My father worked overseas. For me, I had to sell cigarettes as a kid. In the Philippines, you kind of have to make by.”

Bandit explained that some people worked as street vendors or did what they could to make money. The independent wrestling star clarified that they didn’t smoke cigarettes but helped sell them for profit. “The Protagonist of Professional Wrestling” was unsure life would get better. Fortunately, their mom got a better work opportunity, and Bandit moved to the United States with her.

Kidd Bandit Getting into Professional Wrestling

While in the Philippines, Bandit didn’t have cable. However, they would play the WWE games on the Playstation 2, which sparked the interest in wrestling.

After coming to the U.S, the Bandit family settled in California, where the star became more interested in wrestling. During this time, The independent wrestling star would often play with Cody Rhodes in Smackdown vs. Raw 09. Bandit credits their 8th-grade teacher for helping motivate them to follow their dreams. Life came full circle last year when Bandit attended the Nightmare Factory to train under Rhodes.

In 8 months, Bandit has quickly achieved success and is beloved by wrestling fans.

Kidd Bandit on Dealing with Success

Bandit is becoming a star on the independent scene, but his stardom comes at a price. They are dedicated to professional wrestling. Although it has resulted in excellent opportunities, Bandit is struggling to balance their personal life.

Bandit admitted that they have sacrificed relationships because they are devoted to their wrestling career.

“…It’s gotten to the point that this is my job. I make enough of an income to support myself just as a wrestler. It’s pretty amazing to be in that position, but it’s also very alarming because this basically happened overnight for me. The people I could ask for advice, and it’s going to sound arrogant, but some of the people who I usually look up to for advice I’ve passed them over. I’m a bigger name than the people I want to ask for help, so now it’s getting to the point where I’m blazing a path on my own,” said Bandit.

Bandit further explained, “My friend Trevor Outlaw kind of told me this is that years from now people will look back at like Kidd Bandit story and say that I set the pace for what it’s like to be an indie wrestler who works hard. Because I don’t think anyone has blown up, at least in the indies, I don’t think anyone has blown up as fast as I have. It always baffles people when I tell them I’m only eight months in, whereas some people would say that they wouldn’t be at the amount of level of travel or exposure that I’m experiencing now until years, decades even into their careers and I’m doing that less than a year. It’s very overwhelming, It’s very scary. It’s very lonely.”

Although the success happened quickly, Bandit won’t let it change who they are.

Kidd Bandit on EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch

GCW: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch takes place on April 2nd at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. The event will feature wrestlers that are from the LGBTQ+ community. Incidentally, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch that will occur in the state is also taking away the rights of transgender children.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents that want their transgender children to receive medical treatment like puberty blockers and other gender-affirming procedures. He believes it is child abuse. The BBC reported on Mar. 11 that “Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled that the directive from Governor Greg Abbott violated the Texas state constitution.” Judge Meachum’s decision stopped the investigations, as the report states that a “trial challenging the directive is due to take place in July.”

Bandit is aware of Effy’s Big Gay Brunch’s importance and shared they plan to donate their money to The Trevor Project.

“When I found out about the whole thing in Texas, and it’s not just Texas actually, I know there is a Don’t Say Gay Bill in Florida. There’s the Idaho one, which is very similar to Texas. There is a lot of invalidation going around,” said Bandit. They continued, “…I messaged Effy I was like what we are doing in Dallas means a lot more now. I don’t know if I should say this. I don’t even remember if I told him this, I don’t care about the money right now. I was planning on donating it all to The Trevor Project anyway, but it was one of those things I remember being a teen not knowing who I was.

Bandit reflected on growing up and hearing LGBTQ+ slurs often. However, they believe the LGBT+ community is more accepted today, but more needs to be done.

What to Expect From Kidd Bandit at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch

Bandit isn’t sure who they are facing at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch. However, they plan to compete at the highest level and showcase their skills.

“…I’m coming into this like Super Saiyan 4, Super Saiyan God. The Kidd Bandit Big Gay Brunch is going to be pushed to the limit times ten because I’m not going to come in there and just say oh, we are just as good as a heterosexual wrestler,” said Bandit. They explained, “…I got to be honest for the longest time if you were LGBT in wrestling you existence was tokenized, you were looked as a sideshow attraction, you were hired as a diversity hire. Nah, this time, we get to show the world, and hell, we might even be better, so there is a lot to prove, especially with it being in Texas.”

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch will be available on FITE for $13.99 or 139.99 if you buy the GCW: The Collective bundle. For Bandit, They will continue to follow their dream as they aim to have a great match at the event.