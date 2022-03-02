Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Report: Triple H’s ‘Top Executive Assistant’ Gone from WWE

By Michael Reichlin
Lisette Pineda, Manager of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE, recently left the company. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

Pineda worked closely with Paul Levesque (Triple H), with some describing her role as his “top executive assistant.”

Levesque has yet to return to working full-time since suffering a ‘cardiac event’ last year. There is no timeframe for him to return, but Pineda’s release indicates it won’t be any time soon.

Levesque has made very few public appearances over the past few months. Back in November, he was spotted touring the building that will serve as WWE’s new headquarters.

In January, he appeared on NBC’s Nightly News to discuss WWE’s NIL (“Next In Line”) program and the company’s initiative to recruit collegiate athletes.

Lisette Pineda’s departure has led to speculation about Levesque’s future with WWE. PWInsider’s report states:

“Many who used to be in constant communication with him haven’t spoken with him in some time and there’s no indication he’s anywhere close to stepping back into his former roles for the company.”

Pineda had been with WWE for two years. According to her LinkedIn page, she previously spent 6 years at Goldman-Sachs.

