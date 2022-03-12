Mia Yim’s First Post-WWE Match Announced, Facing Athena At WrestleCon

Mia Yim was released from WWE on November 4, and now her first match since being in WWE has been announced.

Mia Yim vs. Athena Booked For WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced that Yim’s return match will take place at the March Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow on March 31. She will be facing Athena who is formerly known as Ember Moon.

This is Mia’s first match following her release from WWE. She was released by WWE on November 4. Athena was also released from WWE on that same day. She has already returned to the ring with her most notable match being against Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling 19.

WrestleCon SuperShow Match Card

Below are the current announced matches for the WrestleCon SuperShow:

WrestleCon SuperShow (3/31) Matches:

Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. Low Ki & Homicide

Bandido vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

Mia Yim vs. Athena

Other Announced Talent: