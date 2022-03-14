Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeNews

Mick Foley’s Podcast Is Coming Soon

By Jaychele Nicole

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced he has a new podcast on the way.

Foley is POD

Foley recently announced that his new podcast “Foley is POD” is coming soon. However, a premiere date was not announced. We will have to stay tuned for that information, along with the format of the podcast. 

Foley, a man of many identities, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2013. He is a three-time WWE Champion. He has been a competitor in WWE, WCW, ECW, IMPACT Wrestling and many other companies across the globe. Foley is more than just a wrestler. He is also a successful writer and stand up comedian. He has been on the New York Times bestselling list many times due to his autobiographies.

Wrestling Legends In Podcasting

Many wrestling legends have created their own podcasts that reflect on their career and current life. Ric Flair, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Arn Anderson, Tony Schiavone, Eric Bischoff, and Booker T are some of the legends who have entered the podcasting world.

Related Articles
Jaychele Nicole
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC