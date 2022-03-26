MJF Details His Issue With Today’s Wrestling

Among all the new generation of wrestlers, MJF is one star who is holding the torch of old-school wrestling. His character work has helped him become one of the most talked-about wrestling personalities at the young age of 26. The fastest-rising pro wrestler of all time recently spoke to Ariel Helwani. He discussed the current wrestling landscape and detailed his issues with the performers of the new generation.

The AEW star said that people are trying to become something that they are not. Per MJF, wrestlers nowadays are trying to fool people into believing that they are a star:

“Here’s my issue with professional wrestling today and why I stand out like no other. I feel like people are putting on a superhero costume before they go through the curtain, they are trying to be something that they’re not. They’re trying to fool people into believing they’re a star. The reason why the territory days were a beautiful thing is because these men were themselves. They were men.”

‘I’m As Real As It Gets’

MJF explained that nobody had to tell people like Tully Blanchard or Ric Flair how to act. Such names became famous just being themselves. According to the salt of the earth, people like Buddy Landel were authentic just like he is:

“Just like I’m as real as it gets and that’s why, to me, that’s the golden age of professional wrestling. Right now, we’re having a resurfacing of the golden age of professional wrestling and I’m leading that charge. You’re welcome.”

During the talk MJF also revealed that WWE had shown interest in him before he joined AEW. The Pinnacle leader went into detail behind his decision to choose Tony Khan as his boss over Vince McMahon. You can check out his comments at this link.

