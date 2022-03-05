MLW to Introduce New Women’s Championship Title

Major League Wrestling is set to introduce a new championship belt.

MLW announced on Saturday that a women’s featherweight championship is in the works.

A statement on the official MLW website reads:

“League officials have been meeting with Cesar Duran as El Jefe looks to rev up the women’s featherweight division in the weeks and months ahead.

In fact, MLW.com has learned that the first women’s featherweight championship is being designed.”

MLW has been beefing up its women’s division since last year. Female competitors listed on the MLW fighters page include Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo and Miranda Gordy.

MLW’s Champions

Here’s a roll call of the current MLW Champions:

World Heavyweight Champion: Alex Hammerstone

World Tag Team Champions 5150: Rivera & Slice Boogie

World Middleweight Champion: Myron Reed

National Openweight Champion: Alex Kane

MLW’s Next Show

MLW’s next events are scheduled for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, TX. Two shows are scheduled for Thursday, March 31st and Friday, April 1st from Gilley’s Dallas.

If you’re in the Dallas area for WrestleMania weekend, visit Eventbrite.com to check out the MLW shows