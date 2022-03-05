Saturday, March 5, 2022
HomeNewsMLW News

MLW to Introduce New Women’s Championship Title

By Michael Reichlin
MLW Logo

Major League Wrestling is set to introduce a new championship belt.

MLW announced on Saturday that a women’s featherweight championship is in the works.

A statement on the official MLW website reads:

“League officials have been meeting with Cesar Duran as El Jefe looks to rev up the women’s featherweight division in the weeks and months ahead.

In fact, MLW.com has learned that the first women’s featherweight championship is being designed.”

MLW has been beefing up its women’s division since last year. Female competitors listed on the MLW fighters page include Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo and Miranda Gordy.

MLW’s Champions

Here’s a roll call of the current MLW Champions:

  • World Heavyweight Champion: Alex Hammerstone
  • World Tag Team Champions 5150: Rivera & Slice Boogie
  • World Middleweight Champion: Myron Reed
  • National Openweight Champion: Alex Kane

MLW’s Next Show

MLW’s next events are scheduled for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, TX. Two shows are scheduled for Thursday, March 31st and Friday, April 1st from Gilley’s Dallas.

If you’re in the Dallas area for WrestleMania weekend, visit Eventbrite.com to check out the MLW shows

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC