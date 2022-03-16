Notes On Hall Of Fame 2022 Attendees

The Undertaker will be headlining the 2022 class of Hall Of Fame. Vader and Queen Sharmell both have also been announced for inductions alongside him.

Steiner Brothers, consisting of Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are one team that has been rumored for an induction but are yet to be confirmed.

While the duo have not officially been announced for Hall Of Fame yet, PWinsider is reporting that several Steiner family members including Rick are slated to be in Dallas for the WrestleMania 38 week.

The site also noted that there are currently no plans for Batista to be inducted into HOF this year. Though he is expected to be in attendance for Taker’s induction.

As far as his own induction goes, it’s believed that the Animal will be inducted into Hall Of Fame next year. WrestleMania 39 will take place from Hollywood.

Another name who will unsurprisingly be in attendance for the ceremony with Undertaker being inducted is Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

Finally, Queen Sharmell who is the only announced female inductee of this year so far will be inducted by her husband Booker T.

The Hall Of Fame ceremony this year will be taking place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It will air on Friday, April 1 at 10 pm Eastern Time, right after the broadcast of SmackDown.