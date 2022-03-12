Pete Dunne Moved To WWE SmackDown, Receives A New Name

Pete Dunne is now a member of the main roster as part of WWE SmackDown. The former NXT UK star was shown on this week’s episode of SmackDown in a backstage segment where he was introduced by Sheamus with a new name, which is “Butch.”

Sheamus stated that he goes way back with Butch and called him more powerful than two sledgehammers combined. The former Pete Dunne is now in a group with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as the fellow former NXT star has been teaming with Sheamus for several months on SmackDown.

Butch and Holland had an alliance while in NXT before Holland was moved to SmackDown.

Butch accompanied Sheamus and Holland to the ring for their match with Big E and Kofi Kingston where the heels went over. During it, Big E had a rough fall for his bump outside of the ring and he landed right on his head. Post-match, Butch attacked Kingston.

Those who know him, really know him, know him as ????? ?#SmackDown#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/I4264tiVfj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 12, 2022

Butch has found success since arriving in WWE back in 2016 as he is a former WWE United Kingdom Champion and also a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle.