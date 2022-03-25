Pete Dunne Reacts To Name Change

Pete Dunne is the latest victim of WWE‘s renaming scheme. Though while fans have brutally rejected this name change, the WWE star himself is trying to keep a positive outlook on things.

The former NXT UK champion appeared on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling. Among other things, he revealed his reaction to his new name.

The superstar now known as Butch suggested that it may be a good time to change things up since he has been in NXT for 5 years. Dunne then explained that his persona will remain the same despite the renaming:

“The thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever changes, that’s not what really endeared me to the audience in the first place, right?

I’d like to think anyway it’s the quality of the in-ring work,” said Pete Dunne, “and that’s what I’m going to keep the same, of course. And it’s going to get better, it’s going to improve as time goes.”

The English star signed with WWE way back in 2016. He first had a successful run in NXT UK before he moved to the main NXT brand in 2020.

After competing in dark matches for months, Dunne finally made his main roster debut during the March 11 episode of SmackDown. He aligned himself with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and revealed his new name Butch.

