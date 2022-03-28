Photos: WrestleMania 38 Artwork Goes Up on AT&T Stadium

We are less than one week out from WrestleMania 38 kicking off in Arlington, Texas, and the stadium is starting to transform into the face of wrestling’s biggest event.

This is the second time that the massive stadium has been transformed for WrestleMania, having hosted WrestleMania 32 back in 2016 as well. With six years of technological development, we’d expect this year’s event to surpass what we saw that year, visually-speaking.

Check out some of the photos of the outside of the venue below as it prepares to host WWE‘s Super Bowl.

Per Austin Kellerman, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram also featured a front pay overlay ad for WrestleMania on Sunday. Interestingly, Stone Cold Steve Austin was the only talent featured in the advertisement.

The full card for WrestleMania 38 so far is as follows:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

