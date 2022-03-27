Charlotte Flair On Ronda Rousey Stealing Spotlight From Regular Talents

WWE has always been open to outside collaboration and bringing in celebrity guests or talents from other sports. However, such partnerships also attract criticism for stealing the spotlight from regular hard-working talents.

One such star who has received criticism for taking the spots from the more deserving talents is Ronda Rousey who will be facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

The Queen recently had an interview with Bleacher Report where she discussed a number of things. When asked about the complaints about Rousey, Flair mentioned how the former UFC champion was the one who wanted to join WWE. She then explained why she welcomes such collaborations:

“Sometimes people get critical of outside talent coming in, but she wants to be a part of what we’ve done here, that should make you feel good, and she does bring more eyeballs to people who aren’t necessarily familiar with the product, like Total Divas.” said Flair.

“Total Divas brought outside viewers and that’s great for us,” she added. “I want Bad Bunny to come back! He was incredible. It’s an entertainment show. That’s what we do!”

Charlotte also mentioned how the special attractions have led to more spotlight and main events for the women’s division on the whole. She also responded to people who are critical of her constant push.

