Watch: Randy Orton Apparently Injured On Raw

It appears Randy Orton may have suffered some sort of shoulder injury during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

The episode saw RK-Bro going up against the Street Profits. Towards the end of the bout, Montez Ford went up to the top rope for a frogsplash.

However, Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of injury while taking the move. He moved towards the rope after the frogsplash. Randy tried to put his foot on the rope when Ford went for the pin.

Angelo Dawkins stopped The Viper and the Street Profits managed to pick up the win. Though the whole affair looked very awkward.

Montez Ford was seen checking in on Randy Orton as soon as the bell rang. He informed the referee and everyone seemed to be concerned about Orton.

A fan noted that Orton, Riddle and the referee went back through the side of the stage after the match, while everyone else walked back through the tunnel. Randy was also seen favoring his shoulder on the way back.

Here’s what happened after the RK-Bro and Street Profits match.



Randy Orton favoring his right shoulder. He, Riddle and the referee walked off the stage — all other wrestlers walked back through the tunnel tonight.#WWE pic.twitter.com/3ChILV75Ea — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) March 1, 2022

Since there aren’t any details available about the former world champion’s condition, it’s hard to say if he will be missing any time due to the apparent injury.

You can check out the ending of the Street Profits vs RK-Bro match below: