Randy Orton Share How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle

Randy Orton has been a top star in WWE since 2004 after being paired with Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair. At 40-years-old, he still has plenty of years left as an active in-ring performer.

He was asked if he will get into acting once his in-ring days are over while speaking with Adam Glyn of the Adam’s Apple YouTube show.

“You know, I’m a homebody, I don’t think that would be the lifestyle for me,” Orton said. “I like my schedule with the WWE right now, so I see [me] riding off into the sunset, still wearing my wrestling boots.”

Regarding his in-ring future, Orton stated that he thinks he has another 10 years left.

“I just turned 40 a year ago, I got another decade in me, you know. We’ll see,” Orton said.

Finally, Orton was asked who he’d like to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame and a few names came to mind such as Triple H, John Cena, and Ric Flair.

“My wife actually just brought that up the other day, and we were thinking about it and it was kind of funny because we didn’t know who would be the guy,” Orton said. “Hunter came up, and Cena came up, Flair came up, but you know, I don’t know if I could get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it. Maybe he could do it virtually, I don’t know.”

