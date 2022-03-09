Rey Mysterio On What He Learned From Eddie Guerrero

The relationship between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero is pretty well documented. The two became friends before Mysterio had even started wrestling and became close like brothers in the years afterward.

The Master Of 619 not only got to wrestle with the late star but he also learned a very important lesson from the legendary Hall Of Famer.

Mysterio discussed his relationship with Eddie in an interview with Complex. He revealed that Guerrero taught him how to pace himself in a match:

“He taught me how to pace myself. How to give the fans what they want at a certain time, and not just throw away my entire arsenal–just waste all my bullets in one match.

‘Wait, let them digest a little bit and have them wanting more the next time they see you.'” recalled Rey Mysterio, “All those little details are very important in our industry.”

The former world champion also recalled his first meeting with Eddie Guerrero. He mentioned how he was just 13 years old back then.

Eddie was teaming up with Rey Misterio Sr. and at the time, the current WWE star didn’t know that he himself would one day step in the ring with Guerrero.