Rhea Ripley Wants To Elevate WWE’s Women’s Tag Titles



Rhea Ripley understands why WWE fans do not respect the Women’s tag team titles. She says most women’s tag team matches are “very very quick” and the champions are not featured prominently on television.

However, she wants to change that. She loves the tag titles, she loves tag team wrestling and she wants to elevate the WWE women’s tag team titles.

Ripley and Liv Morgan will challenge Carmela and Zelina for the gold at WrestleMania in a 3-team match that also includes Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Just a few weeks ahead of that match, Rhea Ripley spoke with the Under The Ring podcast and shared her vision for elevating those belts. It all starts with having a great match at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley’s Plan

“The Women’s Tag Team Championships, they sort of get looked down upon by a lot of people, I see it on social media all the time,” said Ripley. “I get it, we don’t really get good positions on the show and a lot of matches are very very quick, so it’s important to put it on WrestleMania and remind everyone exactly what we can do and how much these titles do truly mean.”

She added, “I love the tag titles, I love tag wrestling, I love everything about it. We just have to remind everyone how much they love it as well. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Ripley is a former WWE Women’s tag team champion. She and Nikki A.S.H. held the titles for 63 days before losing them to the current champions, Carmel and Zelina.

Listen to Rhea Ripley on the Under The Ring podcast: