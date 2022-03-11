Riddle Still Wants to Wrestle Brock Lesnar

There’s been a long standing rivalry between Riddle and Brock Lesnar, with the current WWE Raw Tag Team Champion having long advocated for a match against the current WWE Champion.

Riddle has called Lesnar out on social media on numerous occasions. The two even had what was reported to be a backstage altercation at the 2020 Royal Rumble

With both men having a history in the world of MMA, a potential match has a uniqueness to it that could certainly sell tickets and be a memorable encounter. So far, though, Lesnar has had zero interest in facing the young star in a singles match. They both were involved in the recent Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.

During a new interview with Adam’s Apple, Riddle brought up the topic yet again when asked about possible opponents.

“I would really like the one on one match with, you know, Brock,” Riddle said. “That would be good. But there’s a lot of talent out there. You’ve got the Edges, you know, me and Randy are partners, you never know we might wrestle one day. There’s a lot.”

Of course, a match between these two seems like it would be down the road several months, if at all. Lesnar is currently embroiled in a feud with Roman Reigns that will culminate in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Riddle and Randy Orton hold the Raw Tag Team Championships; their team will eventually split and spill into a feud of its own.

The matches confirmed so far for the two-night WrestleMania 38 event include:

WWE Universal Championship vs. WWE Championship Match (Main Event for Night Two)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

