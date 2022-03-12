ROH Supercard Of Honor XV Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

Ring of Honor is returning to host their annual Supercard of Honor show as a part of WrestleMania weekend.

Ring of Honor announced on October 27, 2021 that they would be going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 after their Final Battle event. All their wrestlers and staff were released from their contracts on various dates.

Supercard of Honor 2022

Supercard of Honor XV will be the first wrestling event of 2022 promoted by ROH following their hiatus. This is also their first event under the ownership of Tony Khan. This year’s event will be the 15th event in the Supercard of Honor chronology.

On the March 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that he had purchased Ring Of Honor. This has left the Supercard of Honor XV up in the air and there are many questions surrounding the booking. For more information on the Supercard of Honor planning being in disarray, click here for our exclusive.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on April 1, 2022 at 8PM EST.

The event is located at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Match Card

Undisputed ROH World Title : Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c)

: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c) Alex Zayne vs. Sw3rve Strickland

Ninja Mack

Joe Hendry

The Briscoes?