Sarah Logan: I Am Planning On Wrestling Again, One Day

Sarah Logan plans to get back into the ring, one day, likely part-time.

WWE released Logan in April of 2020. She stayed away from wrestling after her release and then announced her pregnancy shortly after being released. Logan gave birth to her son Cash in February 2021.

The former Riott Squad member made a surprise appearance as a part of the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble. Logan plans to wrestle again, one day, but she says that it is up to her son when it happens.

During a virtual signing with East Coast Auctions, Logan commented on the future of her career.

Sarah said, “I am planning on wrestling again, one day, but I think I need to sleep more than two hours throughout the night. That’s up to Cash when I wrestle again.”

Logan On Wrestling Full-Time Again

Logan even commented on the possibility of wrestling full-time again, “Full-time? I’m not sure. I really like my farm and life right now. Part-time wrestling, one or two shows here and there? Probably, I don’t know though. Who knows.”

It is unknown when Sarah would make an official return to the ring. She has joked and teased about surprise appearances before. Sarah also added that if she really wanted to make a surprise appearance, she wouldn’t tell everyone.

H/T to Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription