SmackDown Rating Falls Narrowly This Week

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly saw a small fall in viewership compared to last week, according to the overnights.

WWE is currently building up to WrestleMania 38 from Dallas, Texas, and they will be hoping that they can maintain the weekly television audience ahead of their biggest event of the year.

Spoiler TV has reported that the Friday March 11th episode of the show brought in 2.133 million viewers on FOX.

The show also had a .5 in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic. An interesting stat to note is that the show actually held the audience of 2.133 million viewers across both hours.

SmackDown Overnights

Comparatively, the overnight ratings for the Friday March 4th episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.1395 million viewers. That show also had a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic.

The ratings for SmackDown towards the end of February saw the show hover below the 2 million mark, so these recent weeks of shows can only be considered a success for the company.

What is promising for WWE is that this week’s show actually held the number across the two hours, indicating that there is investment across the show rather than just the main feuds.

The show opened this week with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and ended with an Intercontinental Championship match between Ricochet and Sami Zayn.

The company will be hoping to hold these sorts of numbers as we head towards WrestleMania at the start of April.