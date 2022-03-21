Spoiler: Omos To Face Former WWE Champion At WrestleMania 38

WWE has some big plans for Omos at WrestleMania 38 next month as WrestleVotes initially reported that Omos will face an opponent that might “surprise” people at the event in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles WrestleMania match. And his opponent may surprise some people…



It’s not Veer. Or Cody for that matter. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 21, 2022

Fightful Select reported the current plan, as of this weekend, calls for Omos to face Bobby Lashley at the show.

Lashley has been out of action since WWE Elimination Chamber where he suffered a storyline concussion, which was done to cover up his shoulder injury with the expectation that he would need surgery.

He dropped the WWE Title in the Elimination Chamber match. Initial reports estimated that Lashley would require four months to recover from the surgery, but it looks like he is coming back sooner than expected. As of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed that Lashley is cleared to compete.

WWE has been pushing him since he made his main roster arrival as he had a successful run as a tag team with AJ Styles and since the split, he has been picking up squash wins on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks.