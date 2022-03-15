Steve Austin’s New Beer Goes On Sale March 16th (“3:16 Day”)

It will be Austin 3:16 Day on Wednesday this week and the pro wrestling world will be celebrating the illustrious career of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

For the occasion, Steve Austin has announced that his Broken Skull American Lager will be available in stores nationwide. Austin is releasing the lager in partnership with El Segundo Brewing Company, which has also worked with Austin in producing his Broken Skull India pale ale.

Apart from the lager, WWE has some more stuff planned for 3:16 Day. The company has announced that it will air an episode of The Best of WWE on Peacock which will be hosted by Steve Austin himself. The episode will showcase his best WWE matches and moments from his career.

Also, four new Austin shirts will be sold on WWE Shop to celebrate 3:16 Day along with the classic black and white Austin 3:16 shirt.

Kevin Owens will appear on WWE’s The Bump this week to talk about Austin accepting his invite for appearing on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking of which, Kevin Owens ended last week’s Monday Night Raw by asking Austin to guest on his show during Night 1 of The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Austin would accept Owen’s invitation, saying:



“19 years ago, I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring. After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you,” Austin said. “I want to thank you for waking something up inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that mealy mouth of yours, talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that, Kevin?”

“I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of a bitch. Two, you are fixing to get your ass kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Whether you want to call this the KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this. In Dallas, TX, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open up one last can of whoop ass on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line ’cause Stone Cold Said so!”

Steve Austin is not slated to be wrestling at WrestleMania 38. There is a report that suggests Austin is going to be involved in a “fight sequence.” It will reportedly involve him performing more than just a couple of Stunners.

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross also chimed in on the matter on his Grilling JR podcast, saying that Austin wasn’t very keen with what WWE had planned for him.

“He and I have talked,” said Ross, “but at the time we talked, he didn’t know what he was going to do and he didn’t sound overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it.” Ross said that if Austin agreed to do one more match then he would train at least 6 months to get into the shape he’d deem appropriate for a return.