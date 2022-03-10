Strong Estimated PPV Buys for AEW Revolution 2022

Early PPV buy estimates are trickling in for last weekend’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from Orlando, FL.

The main event saw Hangman Adam Page successfully defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. The event also had CM Punk get revenge against MJF in a highly anticipated Dog Collar Match.

According to Dave Meltzer, Revolution is estimated to have sold approximately 110,000 buys on the Bleacher Report and FITE streaming services.

Factoring in buys from traditional pay-per-view providers, Meltzer believes AEW Revolution could finish in the range of 145,000-170,000 total buys.

If AEW Revolution 2022 did on the low end of estimates, with 145,000 buys, the show would still be considered a huge success. It would be the most-purchased Revolution ever and the second-most purchased PPV in company history.

AEW Revolution Historical Buys (Estimated figures by Wrestlenomics)

AEW Revolution 2020: 90,000 buys

AEW Revolution 2021: 135,000 buys

AEW Revolution 2022: 145,000-170,000 buys

All Out Remains AEW’s Biggest PPV of All Time

AEW Revolution’s early numbers are impressive. However, the company is still hoping to surpass its biggest PPV of all time, All Out. The PPV took place on Sep. 5, 2021. at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. AEW heavily promoted the event with the in-ring return of CM Punk. All Out earned 205,000 buys and grossed over $10 million in revenue.

The company’s second-highest PPV is the Nov. 13, 2021 event Full Gear at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The big moment from the event was Page defeating AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the title. The event earned 145,000 buys and four million in revenue.

If AEW Revolution does 146,000 buys, it will surpass Full Gear 2021 as the company’s second-biggest PPV ever. Although All Out remains AEW’s most successful PPV, their PPV numbers stay above 100,000.

AEW last PPV under 100,000 was Full Gear 2020 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which did 85,000 buys.