Sunday Night Results: WWE Live (Pensacola, FL) & Beyond Wrestling (3/13)

Last night, two major wrestling events took place. WWE hosted one of their live shows, or house shows, in Roman Reigns’ hometown of Pensacola, FL. Beyond Wrestling also hosted one of their independent shows under the name of ‘Munky Business’.

We have compiled the results for both shows. There is also a link to Beyond’s Munky Business show, if you wish to stream it.

WWE Live Event

WWE held one of their usual live events last night in Pensacola, FL. The event took place on March 13 from The Bay Center.

WWE Live Event Results From Pensacola, FL (3/13)

Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland

Happy Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler by DQ

Sasha Banks & Aliyah & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler & Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship : Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Drew McIntyre & The New Day

#wwepensacola Aaliyah, Naomi. and Sasha Banks teamed up and scored another win! pic.twitter.com/9eRMrA0EkO — Am•Biv•Al•Ence? (@labrisyca) March 14, 2022

Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling hosted their Munky Business event in Somerville, Massachusetts. It took place on March 13 and it emanated from Arts At The Armory. The event aired live on IWTV and is available for streaming there.

Beyond Wrestling Munky Business Results (3/13)

Marcus Mathers def. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King)

No DQ: SLADE def. AC Mack

Kimber Lee def. Billie Starkz

Brian Milonas def. Max The Impaler

Rickey Shane Page def. Mark Sterling

VSK attacks RSP. Atticus Cogar made the save and tried to skewer VSK.

The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) & Trish Adora def. Encore & Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

Jonathan Gresham def. Angel Ortiz. Jonathan Gresham called out Biff Busick.

Channing Thomas & Sidney Bakabella def. Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz

Alec Price def. Masha Slamovich

Willow Nightingale def. Jordynne Grace

Biff Busick def. Wheeler YUTA

A Vibe. You just had to be there ?@beyondwrestling #MunkyBusiness



Full show now available on @indiewrestling ?? pic.twitter.com/YjTrZ7DUTc — Encore Moore (@encoreshowtime) March 14, 2022