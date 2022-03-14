Meet The Gimmicks: South Park Meets WWE + NFTs

The Gimmicks is a new animated adult-comedy series launching soon.

Backed by Mila Kunis’ Sixth Wall production company, The Gimmicks is billed as “South Park meets WWE.”

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will be a big part of the show’s “choose your own adventure” format. Viewers who own the show’s official NFT’s will have a chance to vote on the show’s plot at the end of each episode.

Several wrestlers will be involved in the show, with The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) and Rocky Romero voicing some of the characters.

Watch the official trailer for The Gimmicks:

Mila Kunis & The Gimmicks

In a press release sent out Monday, Mila Kunis commented on the new project.

“I see the tech and community that comes with NFTs and Web 3 allowing for the audience to directly communicate with and inform creators of what they like and what they don’t,” Kunis said in a press release issued to CoinDesk

“There is space for traditional film and television development as well as this more wild west fun chaos that comes along with developing in Web 3.”

The Gimmicks NFTs go on sale March 18th on the show’s official website. They will be minted on the Solana blockchain.

This will be the NFT-based animated series by Mila Kunis’ production company following Stoner Cats last summer.