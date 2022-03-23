The Undertaker On Adjusting To Life After Wrestling

The Undertaker considers himself retired and he is finally getting to do things he enjoys outside of wrestling. However, the dead man says he would probably still be wrestling if his body allowed it.

The Last Outlaw spoke to Ryan Satin on Out Of Character. The topics he touched on included being afraid of Vince McMahon pulling a prank during Hall of Fame and more.

Taker also gave us a peek at his life after wrestling. He mentioned how he is now able to do things which he couldn’t before such as going fishing with his daughter:

“I’ve been on TV for 30-plus years, so it’s kind of hard to blend in and hide, but I make a much, much bigger effort now to do those kinds of things while I still can, I guess I’m in the middle of a deep exhale.

Because I do — I miss being in the ring.” said The Undertaker, “If my body would allow it, I would probably still be out there, but it’s nice being at home and not having to worry.”

The former world champion mentioned how this is the first time in his life where his family is his true priority. According to him, it’s the sacrifice you have to make to go out and be something different.

Apart from this, Taker also revealed that he previously turned down a HOF induction and mentioned how he might get emotional during his induction.