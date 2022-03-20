The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Inducting Him Into HOF

Vince McMahon revealed recently that he would be the one to induct Undertaker into Hall Of Fame. Though The Dead Man himself is nervous about this because he has no idea what Vince will say.

The wrestling legend recently had an interview with Dallas Morning News. He mentioned how the boss loves to play practical jokes:

“I have absolutely no clue what he’s going to say, I’m a little bit nervous,” said The Undertaker, “there’s no one that Vince loves to play practical jokes on more than me.

The fact that the Hall Of Fame is on April Fool’s Day, who knows what’s going to happen. I do know it’s going to be emotional; I am not sure to what lengths he will go to not to completely fall apart and be emotional.”

Undertaker also noted that it was him who asked Mr. McMahon to induct him. Though according to him there has been radio silence between the two since then:

“We’ve almost had radio silence here for the last few weeks after I asked him to induct me. So, I have no idea what to even begin to expect from him,”

Apart from this, Taker discussed how he turned down the Hall Of Fame induction the first time he was offered. You can read his comments on the matter here.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes